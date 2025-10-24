Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 15,401 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,296 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,401 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in CVS Health by 119.8% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 455 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 78.3% in the second quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 418.9% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group upgraded CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $532,650.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,519.12. This represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $81.07 on Friday. CVS Health Corporation has a 12-month low of $43.56 and a 12-month high of $83.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $102.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.60.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $98.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.30%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

