AlTi Global Inc. Sells 73,890 Shares of Royalty Pharma PLC $RPRX

AlTi Global Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 45.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 73,890 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 4.4% during the second quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 3.0% in the first quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 11,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 19.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 42.1% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 17.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RPRX. Wall Street Zen downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $36.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.60. Royalty Pharma PLC has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $578.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.06 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 44.23% and a return on equity of 25.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.87%.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

