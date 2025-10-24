Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV is Manuka Financial LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Manuka Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Manuka Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Manuka Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 299.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,168,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,670,000 after buying an additional 5,376,301 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,418,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,527,000 after buying an additional 4,768,521 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 690.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,558,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,244,000 after buying an additional 2,234,266 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,300,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,310,000 after buying an additional 978,455 shares during the period. Finally, MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $75,932,000.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $79.11 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $76.93 and a one year high of $79.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.48.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

