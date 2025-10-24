FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $47,000 in International Paper Company $IP

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 281.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 78.7% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $49.20 on Friday. International Paper Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of -492.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.10.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.18). International Paper had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that International Paper Company will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,850.00%.

In other International Paper news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $409,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 27,673 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,951.69. This trade represents a 24.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.80 target price on International Paper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on International Paper from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on International Paper from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered International Paper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.85.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

