Opus Capital Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF $EYLD

Opus Capital Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,757 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF worth $5,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 20,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period.

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Up 24.4%

Shares of EYLD stock opened at $38.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.51 and its 200 day moving average is $35.51. The firm has a market cap of $562.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.69. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $37.50.

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Announces Dividend

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were given a $0.6768 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th.

The Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (EYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market stocks focused on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. EYLD was launched on Jul 14, 2016 and is managed by Cambria.

