Opus Capital Group LLC Sells 16,154 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF $FNDF

Opus Capital Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 536,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,154 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF makes up 2.6% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Opus Capital Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF worth $21,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 47.6% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 14,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of FNDF stock opened at $43.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.19. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $31.92 and a 12 month high of $44.04.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

