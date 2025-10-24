LJI Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF $IVOO

LJI Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,438,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 43.2% in the second quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 131,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,783,000 after purchasing an additional 19,335 shares in the last quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOO opened at $110.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.97. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a one year low of $84.85 and a one year high of $115.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

