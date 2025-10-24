LJI Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Enovix Corporation $ENVX

LJI Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,750 shares during the period. LJI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enovix were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENVX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Enovix by 15.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 9,024 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Enovix by 8.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 300,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 22,208 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Enovix during the first quarter worth $74,000. Smith Salley Wealth Management purchased a new position in Enovix during the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in Enovix by 10.0% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 49,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of ENVX opened at $11.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 2.07. Enovix Corporation has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.47 million during the quarter. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 73.88% and a negative net margin of 481.35%. Equities analysts forecast that Enovix Corporation will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enovix declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 2nd that allows the company to buyback $60.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENVX. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Enovix in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Enovix in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enovix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Ajay Marathe sold 18,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $241,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,002,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,034,892. This represents a 1.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enovix Profile

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

