AlTi Global Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

AlTi Global Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 348.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,509 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,594 shares during the quarter. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ANET. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 108.0% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 45.8% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total value of $4,282,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,324. This represents a 69.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,247,688 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $185,319,098.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,383,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,567,735.71. This represents a 18.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,617,342 shares of company stock worth $888,707,954 in the last 90 days. 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANET. Morgan Stanley set a $171.00 price objective on Arista Networks and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $136.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.94.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET opened at $152.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.06. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $162.68. The stock has a market cap of $191.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.47.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

