R Squared Ltd Takes Position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,293 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 2.0% during the second quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.2% in the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,625 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 419 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 457 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $226.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.63. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $264.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.10 and its 200 day moving average is $149.02.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 169.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Seagate Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 42.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other news, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.26, for a total value of $79,645.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,796,659.88. The trade was a 2.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total value of $4,998,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 485,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,368,433.20. The trade was a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,620 shares of company stock worth $14,464,056. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STX shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $175.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $168.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.65.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

