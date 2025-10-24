Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC Lowers Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF $DFSE

Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC reduced its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,505 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFSE. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 39.1% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 12,474 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, Allodium Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Allodium Investment Consultants LLC now owns 61,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFSE opened at $41.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.83. The company has a market capitalization of $471.89 million, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1-year low of $29.52 and a 1-year high of $42.12.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.