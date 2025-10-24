1,497 Shares in Waters Corporation $WAT Bought by R Squared Ltd

R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,497 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in shares of Waters by 676.8% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 705,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $260,112,000 after acquiring an additional 614,877 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Waters by 15.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,070,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,131,757,000 after purchasing an additional 416,669 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Waters by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 572,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $211,125,000 after purchasing an additional 276,433 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Waters in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,028,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waters by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,272,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,680,334,000 after buying an additional 173,584 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $355.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $310.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.44. Waters Corporation has a twelve month low of $275.05 and a twelve month high of $423.56.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter. Waters had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 38.60%. Equities analysts forecast that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WAT. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating and set a $465.00 price target on shares of Waters in a research report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Waters from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on Waters in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners set a $390.00 target price on Waters in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.80.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

