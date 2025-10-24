LJI Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF $FENY

LJI Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 23,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of FENY stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.39. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.31 and a fifty-two week high of $27.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.63.

About Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

