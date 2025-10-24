R Squared Ltd Purchases 1,783 Shares of Paylocity Holding Corporation $PCTY

R Squared Ltd grew its position in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 88.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,793 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the quarter. R Squared Ltd’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Paylocity by 115.9% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 69.1% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 248.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on PCTY. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Paylocity from $225.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Raymond James Financial set a $220.00 target price on shares of Paylocity and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Paylocity to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.71.

Paylocity stock opened at $151.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53. Paylocity Holding Corporation has a 52 week low of $147.60 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.83.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 14.24%.The company had revenue of $400.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Paylocity has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Corporation will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

