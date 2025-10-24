Opus Capital Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF $DFCF

Opus Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 680,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,102 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for 3.4% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Opus Capital Group LLC owned about 0.40% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $28,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 43,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penney Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Penney Financial LLC now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA DFCF opened at $43.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.16. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $40.56 and a 52-week high of $43.27.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.