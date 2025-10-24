AlTi Global Inc. Sells 52,042 Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF $LRGF

AlTi Global Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 35.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,042 shares during the quarter. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $5,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 3,714.3% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $64,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $104,000. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $266,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $69.30 on Friday. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $49.97 and a twelve month high of $69.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.01 and its 200 day moving average is $63.72.

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

