Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC Sells 2,300 Shares of MAG Silver Corporation $MAG

Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC lessened its position in shares of MAG Silver Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAG. Credit Industriel ET Commercial bought a new position in MAG Silver during the second quarter worth $15,169,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in MAG Silver by 124.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 805,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,303,000 after buying an additional 446,543 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MAG Silver by 711.6% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 392,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,000,000 after buying an additional 344,290 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its stake in MAG Silver by 127.6% during the first quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 526,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,034,000 after buying an additional 294,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in MAG Silver by 11.8% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,455,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,350,000 after buying an additional 258,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

MAG Silver Trading Down 1.2%

NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $24.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.97. MAG Silver Corporation has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $25.09.

MAG Silver Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 236.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. MAG Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.80%.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

