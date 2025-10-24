Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX Shares Acquired by Draper Asset Management LLC

Draper Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.9% of Draper Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Draper Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,933,000. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $721,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,059,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 58,077 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,856,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $439.00 to $438.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $558.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $530.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs acquired 5,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $389.68 per share, with a total value of $1,948,400.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,535,600. The trade was a 12.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $422.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $398.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $435.23. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $362.50 and a fifty-two week high of $519.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 0.43.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.28. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($12.83) EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.