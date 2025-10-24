6,657 Shares in iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF Bought by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 958.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

OEF opened at $336.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $327.77 and a 200-day moving average of $303.27. The company has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $232.57 and a 1-year high of $337.67.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

