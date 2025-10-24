Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target Lowered to $62.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FRPT. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $81.00) on shares of Freshpet in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Freshpet in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Freshpet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Freshpet Stock Down 5.8%

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $54.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.88, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.74. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $46.76 and a 52 week high of $164.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.61.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.21. Freshpet had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $264.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Freshpet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Freshpet will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freshpet

In related news, Director Timothy R. Mclevish acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $196,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 35,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,240. This represents a 11.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jacki Sue Kelley acquired 814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.50 per share, with a total value of $45,991.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,907 shares in the company, valued at $672,745.50. This trade represents a 7.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,008 shares of company stock valued at $332,305 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshpet

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Freshpet by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after buying an additional 14,950 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 218.4% during the first quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 12,044 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 20.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 17.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 2.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

