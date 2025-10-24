Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CPRI. Raymond James Financial upgraded Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Capri in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capri currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $22.61 on Thursday. Capri has a twelve month low of $11.86 and a twelve month high of $42.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.37. Capri had a negative return on equity of 53.50% and a negative net margin of 26.73%.The business had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Capri will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Capri by 758.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Capri by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Avory & Company LLC increased its position in Capri by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 245,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after buying an additional 65,422 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at about $826,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

