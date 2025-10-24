Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Earns “Hold” Rating from Jones Trading

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Jones Trading in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AVXL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock opened at $8.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.68 million, a P/E ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 0.83. Anavex Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $14.44.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 248,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 164,792 shares during the last quarter. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

