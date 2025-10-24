CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 27.130-28.030 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 27.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.2 billion-$9.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.3 billion.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair raised shares of CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CACI International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $407.00 to $544.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Truist Financial set a $600.00 price objective on shares of CACI International in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $614.00 price objective (up previously from $562.00) on shares of CACI International in a report on Friday, August 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CACI International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.09.

NYSE:CACI opened at $583.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $498.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $472.34. CACI International has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $596.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.63.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.93 EPS. CACI International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.130-28.030 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CACI International will post 23.94 EPS for the current year.

In other CACI International news, CEO John S. Mengucci sold 10,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.82, for a total transaction of $5,014,443.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 101,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,038,971.52. The trade was a 9.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 595.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in CACI International by 344.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 885 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in CACI International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $423,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CACI International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,366,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CACI International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,416 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

