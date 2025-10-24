Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Robert W. Baird Analyst Says

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Brunswick from $43.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Brunswick from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Brunswick from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.92.

Shares of BC stock opened at $70.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.24. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $87.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 113.54 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 0.82%.Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Brunswick has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Brunswick by 41.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Brunswick by 84.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 9,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Brunswick by 1,694.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 43,978 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brunswick by 96.2% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 61,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 30,212 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

