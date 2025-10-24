iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL Shares Sold by Trademark Financial Management LLC

Trademark Financial Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Trademark Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Trademark Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $196.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.12. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.34 and a fifty-two week high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.