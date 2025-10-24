LJI Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF $DFAT

LJI Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises about 0.6% of LJI Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. LJI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAT. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,985,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,598,000 after acquiring an additional 797,094 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 9,353,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,718,000 after acquiring an additional 476,529 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,915,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,093,000 after acquiring an additional 95,097 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,601,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,305,000 after acquiring an additional 331,821 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,016,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,304,000 after acquiring an additional 784,895 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $58.04 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $61.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.48.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

