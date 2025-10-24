Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. $KR

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 11,305.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Kroger were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the first quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Kroger by 6,840.0% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the first quarter valued at $36,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KR shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Argus set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

Shares of KR opened at $68.68 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $55.60 and a 1-year high of $74.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.77 and a 200 day moving average of $69.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company had revenue of $33.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.53%.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

