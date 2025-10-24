Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Acquires 266,403 Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. $JOBY

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) by 78,353.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266,403 shares during the period. Joby Aviation makes up approximately 2.0% of Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Joby Aviation by 773.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. increased its stake in Joby Aviation by 250.0% during the first quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JOBY. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $11.83.

In other news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 5,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $92,244.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 98,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,720.32. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 32,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $541,725.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,188,069.86. The trade was a 11.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,830,880 shares of company stock valued at $28,060,985. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JOBY stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 2.52. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $20.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.00.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

