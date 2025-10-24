LJI Wealth Management LLC Has $559,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

LJI Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR opened at $209.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.61. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $160.23 and a 52-week high of $219.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

