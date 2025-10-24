LJI Wealth Management LLC Purchases 11,030 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF $VTWO

LJI Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.0% of LJI Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. LJI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTWO. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 36,940.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,540,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528,560 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,862,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138,846 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 294.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,014,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,099 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 6,036,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,869,000 after purchasing an additional 348,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Rock Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP now owns 1,478,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,226,000 after purchasing an additional 240,568 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

VTWO stock opened at $99.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.89 and its 200-day moving average is $88.68. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $102.16.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3428 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.