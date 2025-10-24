AlTi Global Inc. Grows Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI

AlTi Global Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 351.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 421,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328,386 shares during the quarter. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $14,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,600,000 after acquiring an additional 20,309 shares during the last quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $285,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 15,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $344,000.

DFAI stock opened at $36.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $27.67 and a 52-week high of $37.05.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

