26,556 Shares in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. $VPG Acquired by Draper Asset Management LLC

Draper Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000. Vishay Precision Group accounts for about 0.5% of Draper Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vishay Precision Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 253,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 23,365 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,656,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VPG shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Vishay Precision Group Stock Performance

NYSE VPG opened at $37.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.57 and a 1 year high of $38.01. The company has a market capitalization of $494.50 million, a PE ratio of -413.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.69.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $75.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.93 million. Vishay Precision Group had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. Vishay Precision Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Vishay Precision Group Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

