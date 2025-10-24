Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. Invests $3.26 Million in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF $ITB

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,000. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF comprises about 1.8% of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.15% of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,893,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,241,000 after acquiring an additional 343,527 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the first quarter valued at about $119,774,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 421,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,900,000 after buying an additional 43,557 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 407,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,965,000 after buying an additional 41,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 399,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,006,000 after purchasing an additional 64,877 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of ITB stock opened at $104.44 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $82.71 and a 1 year high of $129.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.45 and its 200-day moving average is $99.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.31.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.