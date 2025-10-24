624 Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA Bought by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $1,021,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 17.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 31.6% in the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 7.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HCA opened at $440.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.98 and a 52-week high of $447.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $413.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.88.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $0.64. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 7,363.11%. The company had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total transaction of $1,606,670.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,194,716.52. This represents a 10.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $438.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $375.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $437.19.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

