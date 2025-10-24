LJI Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF $DFSV

LJI Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,003 shares during the quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hurley Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFSV opened at $31.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.78.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

