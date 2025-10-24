Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Cuts Stake in Banco Bradesco SA $BBD

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,986 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 58,965 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBD. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 126,724,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,595,000 after buying an additional 43,884,334 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,132,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,885,000 after buying an additional 17,853,712 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 69,682,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,393,000 after buying an additional 12,873,188 shares during the period. Moerus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,372,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 148.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 9,331,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572,096 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BBD opened at $3.35 on Friday. Banco Bradesco SA has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $3.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.75.

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.70 billion. Equities analysts predict that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be issued a $0.0035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 5th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.57%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Banco Bradesco in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.40.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

