AlTi Global Inc. Invests $46.19 Million in iShares Gold Trust Micro $IAUM

AlTi Global Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,193,000. iShares Gold Trust Micro accounts for about 1.2% of AlTi Global Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the first quarter worth approximately $470,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the first quarter worth approximately $3,216,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the second quarter worth approximately $4,589,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000.

NYSEARCA IAUM opened at $41.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.53. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $43.68.

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

