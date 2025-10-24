Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Trimble Inc. $TRMB

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,070,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,978,106 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $458,113,000 after buying an additional 1,445,851 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trimble by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,288,658 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,988,450,000 after buying an additional 582,124 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Trimble by 296.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 741,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,680,000 after buying an additional 554,514 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Trimble by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,112,322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,024,000 after buying an additional 511,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TRMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Trimble from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Trimble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.10.

Trimble stock opened at $80.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.37 and a 200-day moving average of $75.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.57, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $87.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter. Trimble had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.02%. As a group, analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Keating sold 7,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $602,015.10. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,186.44. The trade was a 94.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $50,187.69. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,999.69. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,321 shares of company stock valued at $18,677,518. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

