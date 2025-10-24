EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Upgraded to “Hold” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on EPAM. Wall Street Zen cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.41.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $156.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.01. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $138.15 and a fifty-two week high of $269.00.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. EPAM Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.960-11.120 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.980-3.060 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 1,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.27, for a total value of $227,057.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 146 shares in the company, valued at $21,939.42. This represents a 91.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPAM Systems

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in EPAM Systems by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in EPAM Systems by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,380 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $947,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 1,577.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,270,000 after buying an additional 20,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its position in EPAM Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 11,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

(Get Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.