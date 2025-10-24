Smith Group Asset Management LLC Has $737,000 Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Smith Group Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,625 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 656,661.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 58,773,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,360,274,000 after buying an additional 58,764,593 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $529,713,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,254,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,114,403,000 after buying an additional 1,407,797 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,665,910 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,331,170,000 after buying an additional 875,412 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544,011 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $230,444,000 after buying an additional 707,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Arete Research set a $200.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Arete upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $122,462.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,106 shares in the company, valued at $171,230.92. This represents a 41.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 21,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,655.20. This represents a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,102 shares of company stock worth $27,706,855 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $170.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.18 and a 200-day moving average of $154.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $182.10.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

