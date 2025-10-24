Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC Shares Acquired by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $30,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 790.0% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE:NOC opened at $605.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $593.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $539.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 12 month low of $426.24 and a 12 month high of $640.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.10.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $1.24. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.82%.The company had revenue of $10.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.650-26.050 EPS. Research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $625.00 to $688.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $547.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $642.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.