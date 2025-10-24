Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by Freedom Investment Management Inc.

Freedom Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,626 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.2% in the second quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 643 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its position in Oracle by 5.7% during the second quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 798 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Services grew its position in Oracle by 1.0% during the second quarter. MFA Wealth Services now owns 4,563 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Oracle by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Oracle by 0.7% during the second quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $280.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $273.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.28. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $641,958.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 29,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,394.75. This represents a 7.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,927,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,700. The trade was a 51.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,769 shares of company stock worth $50,297,667 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $202.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.69.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

