Opes Wealth Management LLC Has $2.42 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF $USXF

Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of USXF stock opened at $57.60 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $58.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.10.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.1251 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.