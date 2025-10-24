Vanguard Value ETF $VTV Stock Holdings Lessened by Sharper & Granite LLC

Sharper & Granite LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Sharper & Granite LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $595,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $187.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.46. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $188.43.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

