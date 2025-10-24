Sharper & Granite LLC Sells 1,235 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF $XBI

Sharper & Granite LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 407.9% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 12,489 shares during the period. Advantage Trust Co grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 4,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 647.0% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, 5th Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. 5th Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $107.56 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $66.66 and a 12 month high of $110.96. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.49.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

