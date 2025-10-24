Cornerstone Management Inc. Invests $531,000 in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF $ITA

Cornerstone Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,118,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 55.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 424,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,013,000 after purchasing an additional 151,757 shares during the period. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth about $12,539,000. Surience Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth about $12,663,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 40.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,784,000 after purchasing an additional 65,889 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 45.6%

ITA stock opened at $215.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.62. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.14 and a fifty-two week high of $198.47.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

