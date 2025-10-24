iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF $EWH Shares Sold by Sharper & Granite LLC

Sharper & Granite LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Sharper & Granite LLC owned approximately 0.25% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWH. GenTrust LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 19,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 337,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 56,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the first quarter worth $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Stock Up 0.9%

NYSEARCA EWH opened at $21.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.85. The firm has a market cap of $682.65 million, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.57. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $22.05.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

