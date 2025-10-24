Workday, Inc. $WDAY Shares Sold by Alamar Capital Management LLC

Alamar Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,064 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Workday makes up approximately 2.0% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Workday by 76.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in Workday during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Workday during the first quarter valued at $40,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Workday during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Workday during the second quarter valued at $42,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. UBS Group set a $304.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.83.

Workday Stock Up 0.2%

WDAY opened at $243.28 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.33 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.63, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.12. Workday had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.52, for a total transaction of $1,484,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 20,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,129.44. The trade was a 23.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 78,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total transaction of $17,293,507.68. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,671,699.64. This represents a 43.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 264,933 shares of company stock valued at $61,475,760 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.