iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF $IEUR Shares Acquired by Sharper & Granite LLC

Sharper & Granite LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEUR. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 40,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,498,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2,353.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $69.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.49. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $53.17 and a 52-week high of $69.55.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.