SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF $SPAB Shares Bought by Sharper & Granite LLC

Sharper & Granite LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rainier Family Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 61.8% during the second quarter. Rainier Family Wealth Inc. now owns 65,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 24,967 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,622,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $725,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 911,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,287,000 after purchasing an additional 51,457 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPAB opened at $26.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.49. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $26.16.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

